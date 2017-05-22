Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sneha Wagh faints on 'Sher-e-Punjab...' set

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 07:36 PM

Actress Sneha Wagh, who plays Raj Kaur in the historical show "Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh", fainted on the set here.

"Summer is here and to shoot in such a heavy costume is hectic. Because of the increase in temperature, I started feeling dizzy and lost my consciousness. I was also suffering from food poisoning which affected me more," Sneha in a statement.

Being the female lead of the show, Sneha is required to shoot for long hours at a stretch. Her costume is also said to weigh around 20 kg, which must have added to the exhaustion.

The actress says that having liquids helped her.

"Fortunately, my team is very co-operative and rushed me to my room and called for the doctor. They kept serving me liquids in between," she added.

Tags > Sneha Wagh, Sher-e-Punjab, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Raj Kaur,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top