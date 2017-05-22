Sneha Wagh faints on 'Sher-e-Punjab...' set

Actress Sneha Wagh, who plays Raj Kaur in the historical show "Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh", fainted on the set here.

"Summer is here and to shoot in such a heavy costume is hectic. Because of the increase in temperature, I started feeling dizzy and lost my consciousness. I was also suffering from food poisoning which affected me more," Sneha in a statement.

Being the female lead of the show, Sneha is required to shoot for long hours at a stretch. Her costume is also said to weigh around 20 kg, which must have added to the exhaustion.

The actress says that having liquids helped her.

"Fortunately, my team is very co-operative and rushed me to my room and called for the doctor. They kept serving me liquids in between," she added.