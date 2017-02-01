Sniff sniff! Karuna Pandey unwell

Aaanchoooo!!!!

Actress Karuna Pandey, who is currently seen in Colors’ popular show Devanshi, is having a tough time shooting for the show these days.

Wondering why?

The actress, is suffering from extreme cough and cold, and has been under the weather for quite some time now. Karuna had recently shot for a rain sequence that has caused all the trouble for her. But the professional lady, has been continuously shooting for the show, while taking some necessary precautions.

When we contacted Karuna, she said, “After shooting in the rain, I also gobbled down some pani puri that led to my illness. I do not believe in allopathy and have been thus taking kadhas to get well. My husband Rutwij, has immense knowledge on home remedies and I am recuperating thanks to that."

We wish Karuna a quick recovery.