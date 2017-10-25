As we saw in the last episode of Bigg Boss 11, the new luxury budget task called, Khulja Sim Sim created a huge ruckus in the house. Team Red and Team blue left no stones unturned to win the task. All of them made sure that each of the contestants fought and made each other’s lives hell. We had already revealed to you that none other than ‘Team Blue’ is the winner of the task. While you are waiting to know what’s in the store, we bring to you some interesting happenings that are sure to leave you excited for tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss 11 new entrant Dhinchak Pooja will break down for the first time during the task. It all starts after Pooja decides to leave the task and enter the house. However, Hina Khan and other team members stop her. To which she replies, that anyway she would be put in the jail as worst performer of the task and that it makes no sense to continue the task.

At the end of it all, she just abandons the task midway and later breaks down inside the house. Pooja would then be weeping helplessly sitting on the bed, she would be sulking about how her team members were forcing her to stay outside for the task despite knowing that she is unable to continue.

Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan then tried to pacify her.

After a while, Pooja would get better and also share that in her house there are so many people who would tend to her requests and everything she ever wished for would be served in front of her in a readymade platter.



