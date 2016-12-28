sob sob**: Mehek to breakdown in Zindagi Ki Mehek

Gear up for heartstring-tugging new drama in Zee TV’s popular daily soap Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia Private Multimedia).

Tellychakkar.com has been constantly reporting about each development from the show. Now, we have latest news on lead actress Mehek aka Samiksha Jaiswal who will have a breakdown moment.

As per the upcoming plot, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) will cook food to impress Mehek’s family and will get closer to Mehek.

But there will be a twist in their love tale!

Svetlana (Radha Bhatt) will land up with police at Mehek’s house and impose theft charges against the Mehek family. This incident will sadden Mehek and she would weep in agony.

Will Mehek and Shaurya’s love story take a new turn?

We tried to solicit a comment from Samiksha but she remained busy shooting.