Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

**sob sob**: Mehek to breakdown in Zindagi Ki Mehek

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2016 03:56 PM

Gear up for heartstring-tugging new drama in Zee TV’s popular daily soap Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia Private Multimedia).

Tellychakkar.com has been constantly reporting about each development from the show. Now, we have latest news on lead actress Mehek aka Samiksha Jaiswal who will have a breakdown moment.

As per the upcoming plot, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) will cook food to impress Mehek’s family and will get closer to Mehek.

But there will be a twist in their love tale!

Svetlana (Radha Bhatt) will land up with police at Mehek’s house and impose theft charges against the Mehek family. This incident will sadden Mehek and she would weep in agony.

Will Mehek and Shaurya’s love story take a new turn?

We tried to solicit a comment from Samiksha but she remained busy shooting.

Tags > Zindagi Ki Mehek, Zee TV, Karan Vohra, Radha Bhatt, Samiksha Jaiswal, breakdown,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top