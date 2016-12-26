Sohail to SLAP Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will see a super interesting track in the coming days.

The Balaji Telefilms’ drama will see Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) having a breakdown post getting blackmailed by the MMS maker.

Wanting to safeguard her dignity, Ruhi will decide to fulfill the blackmailer’s demand and pay him a hefty amount to get her MMS footages.

Now, Sohail (Gaurav Wadhwa) will come to know about the same and confront Ruhi. The young girl, who would be in a terrible state, will go through a nervous breakdown when Sohail will slap her hard.

OMG! Shocking, isn’t it?

Shared a source, “Ruhi, who has always been loved and pampered by her family will get a shock after getting slapped. But it would help her to calm her nerves. Sohail will hug and console her saying that he will nab the culprit for her.”

Awww....young love!

But here’s a twist.

As per reports, Sohail is Nidhi’s (Pavitra Punia) brother and has been the one behind all this mess. He is seeking revenge against the Bhallas and thus using Ruhi as a pawn.

What would happen next? Will Raman-Ishita (Karan Patel-Divyanka Tripathi) manage to catch him?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.