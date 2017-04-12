Soham to add fun in Zee Bangla's Apur Sansar

Good news for the fans of Soham Chakraborty!

The Tollywood actor, known for films like Amanush, Bojhena Shey Bojhena and Golpo Holeo Shotti, soon will be seen in Zee Bangla's Apur Sansar.

Yes readers, he will be seen gracing the stage and adding fun to the forthcoming episode with his antics.

So, gear up for the show.

It will be aired on 14th April at 10 pm.

