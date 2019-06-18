Sohan Chauhan, post producer of India's Got Talent, found dead

MUMBAI: Senior post producer Sohan Chauhan, who worked on shows like India’s Got Talent Season 7 and Masterchef India Season 6, was found dead on Sunday night. His body was recovered from the Royal Palms pond.



The police have sent his body to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem and are still investigating the cause of death. For now, they are suspecting suicide, but if investigations reveal any suspicious circumstances, the case will be changed.



According to media reports, he was alone at home, as his wife was in Delhi since a few days. The producer’s maid was the last person to visit his house on Saturday evening.



Sohan was last active on social media on June 13th, as he posted some poetic thoughts on his Facebook wall. On June 9th, he also promoted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ’s grand finale.