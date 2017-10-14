The actress married this year in January…

Pretty lady Somya Seth, who was last seen on Colors’ magnum opus Ashoka, has pleasantly surprised everyone with happy news.

The actress who got married to beau Arun Kapoor in January this year, has been blessed with a baby boy in the month of August.

Somya recently shared a throwback picture of her on her Instagram account and love and good wishes are just pouring in.

The couple has named their baby as Ayden.

We tried to get in touch with Somya but she remained unavailable..

TellyChakkar wishes Soumya and Arun hearty congratulations and best wishes.

Keep reading Tellychakkar for more updates.



