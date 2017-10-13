Pretty lady, Somya Seth, who was last seen on Colors’ magnum opus Ashoka got married to Arun Kapoor, an executive Producer by profession and the duo had been dating for quite sometime before tying the knot. And now, it looks like the couple is already expecting their first child!

Somya recently shared a picture of hers on Instagram which flashed her baby bump and soon after her post, fans started showering with a plethora of good wishes from her loved ones.

Have a look –

TellyChakkar wishes Somya happiness for the new phase in her life.