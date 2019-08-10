Somya Seth shares an adorable photo with son Ayden; writes an empowering note

MUMBAI: Somya Seth, who made her acting debut with a lead female role in the television series Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal on Star Plus, has shared an adorable picture with her son, Ayden.

The actress, who has also worked in shows like V The Serial and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, has been living a troubled life for quite some time and she is slowly coming out of the horrifying ordeal. The actress shared a happy moment with her son where both of them can be seen laughing.

Sharing the picture, she wrote an empowering note, which reads, “Dream so bigggggg that......... its challenges you! Scares you! Makes you happy!! Fills your heart!! Feel teary eyed with gratitude!! That kinda dream. Absolute waterfall of positivity and happiness and possibilities!!”

Check out the picture here: