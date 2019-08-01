Sona Mohapatra attacks Anu Malik again as he gears up for THIS

MUMBAI: In 2018, the Me Too movement took the country by storm. It saw several artists coming out in the open and take names who sexually harassed them. Some of the big names of the entertainment industry came out in the open. One of the names which came into the limelight was of the composer and Indian Idol judge, Anu Malik.



Anu Malik was accused by singer, Shweta Pandit for misconduct. Post her allegations, Sony Channel also had announced that Anu will not be a part of their reality show. Singer Sona Mohapatra also had taken to social media to express her concerns last year. Once again, as the composer gears up to return to TV as a guest on a children’s singing reality show, Superstar Singer, Sona attacked him on social media. She quoted a tweet which had Anu’s statement, “I was suddenly out of work for no rhyme or reason,” and enlisted a couple of reasons to remind the composer of the reasons why he was ousted. Sona requoted a few tweets by the composer and also shared what Shweta and others who had alleged Anu of sexual misconduct.



Sona’s post read, “Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.” The singer also cautioned the channel for bringing Anu back on television and requoted an article about Shweta’s accusations on the composer. She wrote to the channel and Anu, “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs? “Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile.”