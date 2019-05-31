Sona Mohapatra upset with MeToo accused Anu Malik's return to Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is set to return with a new season. Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik are expected to judge Indian Idol 11. However, Anu Malik's return to the singing reality show has upset Sona Mohapatra.

Anu Malik has been an integral part of Indian Idol. But after he was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement, he was fired mid-season from season 10. Now, the news of him returning to the seat has not gone down with Sona Mohapatra.

The singer took to Twitter and quoted the victim's earlier statement and said, ““Anu Malik unzipped his pants, sexually harassed me: Two more women reveal their @IndiaMeToo stories” This is the pervert @sonymusic & #IndianIdol want back around young girls & boys?”.

Singer Shweta Pandit had called him a paedophile and accused him of making moves on her when she was 15.

After the accusations were levelled against Anu Malik in 2018, he in a written statement had said, “I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work, my music and the show.”

Take a look at Sona's tweets here: