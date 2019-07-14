Sonakshi in big problem due to EX-LOVER in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ ongoing TV serial Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is seeing lots of drama in Dr Rohit and Sonakshi’s love story.

Now, soon a big problem will trouble Sonakshi’s life to hell when her sister will drop her in a big dilemma.



Where Sumit is the judge of the Fashion Show, Parineet compels Sonakshi to ask Sumit for a favour in helping her win the fashion show.



Sonakshi is aware of Sumit’s characterless attitude and his evilness.



Sonakshi wants Parineeti to win the show on her own as she has the ability but Parineeti’s request leaves Sonakshi in dilemma to either choose her self-respect or Parineeti.



In the meantime, Sonakshi gets ready for the show to give a dance performance.



But shockingly, there comes her ex-boyfriend Karan who switches off the light and intentionally gets close to Sonakshi.



It will be interesting to see how Sonakshi will overcome these two problems.