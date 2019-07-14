News

Sonakshi in big problem due to EX-LOVER in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jul 2019 10:31 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ ongoing TV serial Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is seeing lots of drama in Dr Rohit and Sonakshi’s love story.

Now, soon a big problem will trouble Sonakshi’s life to hell when her sister will drop her in a big dilemma.

Where Sumit is the judge of the Fashion Show, Parineet compels Sonakshi to ask Sumit for a favour in helping her win the fashion show.

Sonakshi is aware of Sumit’s characterless attitude and his evilness.

Sonakshi wants Parineeti to win the show on her own as she has the ability but Parineeti’s request leaves Sonakshi in dilemma to either choose her self-respect or Parineeti.

In the meantime, Sonakshi gets ready for the show to give a dance performance.

But shockingly, there comes her ex-boyfriend Karan who switches off the light and intentionally gets close to Sonakshi.

It will be interesting to see how Sonakshi will overcome these two problems.

Tags > Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Star Plus, Fashion show, Karan V Grover, Dipika Kakar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Gaurav Chopra
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya

past seven days