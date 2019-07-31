News

Sonakshi blames Rohit for Suman critical state in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 01:28 PM

MUMBAI: In the very complex Star Plus daily soap opera Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is going to see major melodrama in the upcoming episode storyline.

It seems that Pooja's scandal will completely devastate Rohit and Sonakshi's relationship. Rohit and Sonakshi again face off where Sonakshi bursts in anger at Rohit for filing defamation case on her and her family.

The situation will now take a drastic u-turn in Sonakshi’s life as her mother will suffer cardiac arrest.

Sonakshi and her family will face a tough time amid this terrible situation which is developed by Dr. Rohit.

Rohit and Sonakshi will have a major confrontation where Sonakshi will stand Dr. Rohit responsible for her mother Suman’s critical state.

The fight between the couple is taking ugly u-turn while Suman is fighting with her life.

It will be interesting to see if Suman will fight back her illness, and will Sonakshi and Rohit be able to mend their differences.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

