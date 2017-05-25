Sonakshi breaks down after Aashka-Brent’s emotional performance

Tears express emotions best– happiness, pain or anything else. And when someone as strong-hearted as Sonakshi Sinha breaks down after watching a performance, it says a lot about how emotional it must’ve been. That’s exactly what happened at Nach Baliye 8 this week after Aashka & Brent performed an emotional act about separation.

This week, the theme was ‘Teen Ka Tadka’ where the couples were supposed to perform with their choreographers. The judges were extremely touched by how realistically the emotions of separation and loss were portrayed through the act. Sonakshi even came up to the stage to hug the couple, and applaud them for the tremendous act. According to the judges, the act was so simple yet so touching, as opposed to their previous acts which were always larger than life.

Post the Wild Card episode, this was the couple’s first performance, and they surely made a huge impact on the audience and the judges.

Watch their mind-numbing performance this Saturday on Nach Baliye 8!