Sonakshi to expose Sumit and Karan in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 08:46 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is seeing a crucial track where Rohit and Sonakshi are at loggerheads.

Rohit is in revenge mode against Sonakshi after Pooja’s wardrobe malfunction, which he blames her for.

An angry Rohit is taking legal action against Sonakshi. Meanwhile, the latter decides to help Pooja out.

Sonakshi disguises herself and takes help from an NGO to expose Pooja’s real culprits.

Sonakshi wants to prove her innocence and punish the real culprits.

Sumit and Karan’s prime target was Pari, and Sonakshi desperately wants to expose them.

It will be interesting to see if Sonakshi manages to do this.

past seven days