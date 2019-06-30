Sonakshi haunted by her past in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' latest offering, Kahaan Hum Kahhan Tum, produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL, has been receiving a positive response from the audience.



Karan V Grover as Dr. Rohit and Dipika Kakar as Sonakshi have won viewers' hearts with their performance.

As per the ongoing track, Sonakshi is busy at the inauguration of a new wing at Rohit's hospital.

In the upcoming episode, she comes across her ex-boyfriend Karan with another girl.

Sonakshi once again lives through the trauma that she experienced in the past.

In this state, she goes missing and does not reach home. Meanwhile, Suman confronts Rohit about her whereabouts.

Rohit is shocked to hear this and gets into action to find her.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.