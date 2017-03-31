Sonakshi shakes a leg with Monalisa and Vikrant

Star Plus’ Biggest dancing reality show Nach Baliye season 8 is back with new judges and new Contestants. The new season will surely take the viewer’s excitement to another level. Along with Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to Don the Judge’s Cap. With all the excitement, first episode of Nach Baliye was shot and it was a treat to the eyes to watch all the 10 Jodi’s ready to set the stage on Fire.



Talking about the Contestants, Mona Lisa - the popular Bhojpuri actress with her husband Vikrant Singh, had started prepping for their debut dance with Imperfection moves striving to be the best. Without any doubt their efforts paid off and the first performance impressed all the judges. Sonakshi shared a piece of her mind saying “I love dancing and I was thrilled to see you both enjoy your dance despite the mistakes and imperfections. That is what Nach Baliye is all about- each other’s support and co-ordination. You guys set a competition already.”



Wishing them good luck for their more stunning performances Sonakshi got off her seat to shake a leg with Mona Lisa asking the DJ to play the Bhojpuri Song- Lagave tu Lipstick. Both of them shimmed and laughed on the stage, making it a small celebration of the first performance. Mona Lisa and Vikrant who strived hard to make it a performance worthwhile, it was a moment of honor to share the stage with Sonakshi. The couple expressed, “we are more than happy and satisfied with the first face off, and are highly motivated to work harder and bring out the best”



Celebrating the “Romance Wala Dance” this season is bound to increase the entertainment quotient with some super stellar performances gaining attention even before it has gone on air.