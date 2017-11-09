Singing reality show Om Shanti Om was touted to be a good change for the music lovers on TV. It promised to be a melange of spirituality and music. Big names like Swami Ramdev, Sonakshi Sinha, Shekhar Ravjiani were on the judging panel. However, the show is now speeding fast to an end. The non-fiction series was an innovative amalgamation of contemporary music with bhajans.

Nonetheless, the weekly has reached its culmination. The crew of the singing reality show shot the Grand Finale during the last weekend. The final episode is set to air on 25 and 26 November, however TellyChakkar’s avid readers don’t need to wait for that long to know the winners.

TellyChakkar exclusively breaks the names of the contestants who have reached the final and also the winner of the season. The four finalists of the singing reality show are - Riya Bhattacharya – a 21 Years old girl from Jharkhand, 17 Years old Priya Malik of Patna, Kolkata’s 24 Years old Arfin Rana Mir and the youngest contestant in the show, 10 years old Zaid Ali of Uttar Pradesh.

The contestant to win the trophy and to be crowned as the winner in the finale is Arfin Rana Mir. Mir also happens to be the eldest contestant out of the finalists. Contrary to popular choice, Zaid Ali was not chosen as the winner. With this Mir also became the first winner of the maiden reality show.

We wish all the best luck to the winner Mir, for his future endeavors.

Om Shanti Om was produced by Colosceum Media and aired on the newly revamped Star Bharat.