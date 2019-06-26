Sonakshi's emotional side to be revealed in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' latest offering Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining a lot of attention for its unique storyline and treatment.



The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to engage the audience.



The upcoming episodes are set to connect with viewers on an emotional level.



In the upcoming episodes, Sonakshi has an argument with her family, who she has a difference of opinions with. She cries her heart out and becomes emotional. Her personal life also frustrates her, thanks to her ex, Karan.



The makers are trying to show the emotional side of actors who are always considered happy and problem-free.



