News

Sonakshi's emotional side to be revealed in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
26 Jun 2019 03:49 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' latest offering Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining a lot of attention for its unique storyline and treatment.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to engage the audience.

The upcoming episodes are set to connect with viewers on an emotional level.

In the upcoming episodes, Sonakshi has an argument with her family, who she has a difference of opinions with. She cries her heart out and becomes emotional. Her personal life also frustrates her, thanks to her ex, Karan.

The makers are trying to show the emotional side of actors who are always considered happy and problem-free.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?  Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi, upcoming episodes, Stra Plus, TellyChakkar, Dipika Kakkar, Karan Singh Grover,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With...

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With Joy".
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet

past seven days