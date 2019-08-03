News

Sonakshi's filmy plan to find the real culprit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohit has realized that Sonakshi is not a bad human being and will not intentionally harm anyone. Rohit thus decides to take his case back.

Rohit tells Sonakshi that he doesn't want any more trouble for Pooja and is thus withdrawing the case.

He also joins hands with her to find the real culprit. Deepa Chachi also decides to help them.

In the upcoming episode, Sonakshi asks Rohit to give truth serum to Sumit, but Rohit bursts into laughter over Sonakshi's filmy plan.

Rohit and Deepa are surprised to see Sonakshi's innocence.

How will the trio catch Sumit?

Stay tuned to know.

past seven days