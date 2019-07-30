News

Sonakshi's mother to DIE in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: In the complicated love story of Dr. Rohit and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, we have earlier seen that Pooja’s scandal creates a conflict between Rohit and Sonakshi, as he holds her responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi has made a deal with Ashish Mahatre to save Pooja from the media, who would have otherwise published pictures of her wardrobe malfunction. Sonakshi has put her self-respect at stake for Pooja. She now has to perform at a marriage function at Ashish Mahatre’s village.

Moreover, Rohit has filed a defamation case against Sonakshi and her family, which has left Suman shaken.

However, Netra and Sonakshi decide to confess the truth about how Pari exchanged her dress with Pooja's and was thus trapped instead of Pari.

Rohit shockingly refuses to trust Sonakshi and vows to ruin her.

Sonakshi’s mother Suman fails to bear the shame and falls critically ill.

How will Sonakshi overcome this terrible situation created by Rohit? Will she be able to save her mom?

Stay tuned to know.

Tags > Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dr. Rohit, Sonakshi, Ashish Mahatre, Pooja, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID:...

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days