Sonakshi's mother to DIE in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

Meanwhile, Sonakshi has made a deal with Ashish Mahatre to save Pooja from the media, who would have otherwise published pictures of her wardrobe malfunction. Sonakshi has put her self-respect at stake for Pooja. She now has to perform at a marriage function at Ashish Mahatre’s village.

In the complicated love story of Dr. Rohit and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, we have earlier seen that Pooja's scandal creates a conflict between Rohit and Sonakshi, as he holds her responsible for the incident.

Moreover, Rohit has filed a defamation case against Sonakshi and her family, which has left Suman shaken.

However, Netra and Sonakshi decide to confess the truth about how Pari exchanged her dress with Pooja's and was thus trapped instead of Pari.

Rohit shockingly refuses to trust Sonakshi and vows to ruin her.

Sonakshi’s mother Suman fails to bear the shame and falls critically ill.

How will Sonakshi overcome this terrible situation created by Rohit? Will she be able to save her mom?

