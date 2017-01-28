Sonal Handa gets INKED

Talented actor Sonal Handa, who was last seen on Colors’ popular show Krishnadasi recently got a tattoo, dedicating to someone special in his life. It’s a permanent tattoo that Sonal has got at the back of his neck.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sonal reveals more about his tattoo. Read on –

“My tattoo is all about my Maa (mom), Neelam Handa. I always wanted her name on my chest but being an actor, I had to choose a safe place. I love my mom a lot and the sacrifices of a mother for the betterment of the family is something which can’t be expressed in words. I did it on my back and it will not be visible on screen; I can only feel it, see it and live with it.”

Talking about his experience of getting the tattoo done, he shares, “It was painful but nothing compared to the efforts my mom has undertaken since my birth till date. For me my Mom is my world. I believe that in this world no one else’s love can replace your mom’s love.”

“My mom is a very creative. Being a Punjabi writer, she can make a mark for herself in the TV industry but she is happy working at a government factory to support the family. I want to make a mark and help her live her dreams, ends Sonal.

That’s sweet!!!