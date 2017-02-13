Sonal out; Vrushika in talks for Naamkarann

The process of casting on TV is quite amusing! The dynamics change as fast as the hands of a clock.

Recently, Tellychakkar.com had reported about Sonal Vengurlerkar and Nalini Negi being roped in for Naamkarann. The two were supposed to play Avni and Riya respectively, post the leap in the Star Plus drama.

But sadly, both Sonal and Nalini are out of the project now, is what we have been informed.

Sad but true!!!

So what went wrong? Let us share...

“Sonal and Nalini, both shook hands with the production house but the channel had a change of mind. Stating that they wanted more popular faces they relieved the actresses, much to their displeasure,” shared a close source associated with the channel.

With this begun an extensive search again to hunt for the new ‘Avni’ and ‘Riya’.

Sources share with us that D3 star Vrushika Mehta, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz, will, in most probability play one of the characters.

From what we hear, the channel is keen on getting Vrushika on board and has finalised her as Riya. But there is a twist. With none of the young faces fitting into Avni’s shoes, the makers have kept options open, and might get Vrushika to play Avni, if they do not manage to get a good actor.

That’s interesting, isn’t it?

We spoke to Vrushika who went on to deny the buzz.

Our efforts to reach the producer and the channel spokesperson proved futile.