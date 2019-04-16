News

Sonal Panwar roped in for Vikram Bhatt's Faceless

By ShachiTapiawala
16 Apr 2019 05:31 PM
MUMBAI: It has already been reported by the media that Loneranger Productions will soon launch a new web show by Vikram Bhatt which will have Sid Makkar and Purvi Mundada playing the leads.

Actors Rushad Rana, Shishir Sharma, Yash Pandit, Mohit Dagga will also be part of the cast.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, Sonal Panwar who has also been seen in Alt Balaji's Gandii Baat season 1 and Maya 2 has joined the cast of the show.

When we contacted Sonal to know about her character, she said, "I cannot reveal much about the character but I gave my nod to the story because of an intense emotional touch. My character will be seen in coma and this is the first time I am playing a role which is silent. It has been a brilliant experience and I look forward to doing great work ahead. "

All the best Sonal! 
