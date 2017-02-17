Hot Downloads

News

Sonal Parihar to romance Ankit Raj in Life OK’s Khunkhar

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2017 04:55 PM

Life OK’s popular supernatural thriller Khunkhar – Super Cops Vs Super Villains (Fieworks Productions) is set to witness a new entry opposite the second lead of the show Ankit Raj (Veer). The upcoming episodes of the series will see unfolding of myriad plots including revelation of Veer’s past life with the entry of his love interest.  

Pretty actress Sonal Parihar, who was last seen on popular show like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and many other, has been finalised to play Veer’s belle.

Our source informs us, “Sonal has been roped in to play Ragini. Veer and Ragini are the long lost lovers who are going to reunite now. There will be love and romance in the air with the entry of Sonal. Viewers will also witness some flashback moments.  In addition to it, Ragini’s entry will also bring forth some major twist in the show.”

When we contacted Sonal, she confirmed the news.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

