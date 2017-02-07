Sonal Vengurlekar is grown up Avni; Nalini Negi roped in for Naamkarann

Star Plus' Naamkarann (helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and Guroudev Bhalla & Dhaval Gada) is set to inject a final life shot to the ailing plot by bringing in a leap.

The conceptual jump will see entry of new faces, aiming to usher in new motivation and energy.

The talented kid Arsheen Inamdar aka Avni will bid adieu to the show, with her sailing through the formative years and gaining maturity.

The role of grown up Avni will be played by TV’s popular actress Sonal Vengurlekar, is what we have learnt.

Sonal, a pretty face which exudes confidence on screen, was last seen in TV show Yeh Vaada Raha.

Sonal’s entry aims to pep up the plot and bring in eyeballs.

Furthermore, Nalini Negi (Doli Armaano Ki fame) will also come in to add her touch of performance prowess.

She will play the role of grown up Riya (daughter of Ketan (Puru Chibber).

Sources further shared that it is yet to be decided who from the current crop of senior actors, namely Viraf Patel, Sayantani Ghosh and Reema Lagoo, will continue to associate with the project post the jump. A decision will be taken in the next few days.

Sonal and Nalini remained unavailable for a comment.