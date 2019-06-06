News

Sonal Vengurlekar joins 'Yeh Teri Galiyan'

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2019 03:44 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Vengurlekar is set to play a role with a "variety of shades" in the show "Yeh Teri Galiyan".

"I am entering 'Yeh Teri Galiyan'. I am not in a position to divulge much detail, however my character is quite intriguing as I get to play a variety of shades in the show which is also one of the prime reasons for taking up this show," Sonal said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to start shooting for it," she added.

She will come in as Nandini in "Yeh Teri...". According to a source, her character will enter the house as an old lost friend of Shantanu Mazumdar (played by actor Avinash Mishra) and will stay in his house.

The "Saam Daam Dand Bhed" actress was last seen on the small screen in the episodic show "Laal Ishq" earlier this year.  

(Source: IANS) 

