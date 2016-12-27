Hot Downloads

News

Sonal Vengurlekar meets with a serious car accident

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Dec 2016 01:15 PM

Tuesday morning turned horrific for television actress Sonal Vengurlekar, currently seen in Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha.

Life took a jolt when her car, on her way back after visiting Siddhivinayak temple, met with a serious accident.

Sonal was left befuddled and scared.

When we spoke to her, she was shaky but given her strong nature, gathered her senses and told us: “Luckily I am unharmed. But my vehicle is damaged badly. I am at a police station currently.”

Sonal had to rush out of the talk but we will soon connect with her and update the space with more info.

We wish health and happiness for the talented damsel.

Sonal later connected with us and said: “I went to seek blessings from God at Siddhivinayak temple and while returning, on the highway , I met with an accident. The car ahead of me suddeny applied brakes and I rammed into it. I was dazed but by God’s grace, was not hurt. My car got damaged.”

Tags > Sonal Vengurlekar, car accident, Zee TV, Yeh Vaada Raha, TV actress, Siddhivinayak temple,

