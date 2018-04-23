Sonali Bendre back as a judge on Zee TV’s India’s Best Dramebaaz season 3

MUMBAI: After entertaining the audience with some awe-inspiring acts and performances by India’s finest acting prodigies, Zee TV’s marquee talent reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz is back with season 3. The show, in its previous seasons, has groomed many budding child actors like Nihar Gite, Kartikey Raj, Tamanna Dipak, Kartikey Malviya, Swasti Nitya, Praneet Sharma and many others who have carved a niche for themselves and become names to reckon with in the entertainment industry. Returning with its third edition, India’s Best Dramebaaz aims to provide unadulterated entertainment while nurturing the abilities of many acting enthusiasts to become future superstars.

Making a comeback as a judge on the show is actor Sonali Bendre who will be seen grooming the young contestants and teaching them various aspects and nuances of acting. Excited about returning to the show, Sonali Bendre said, “I have been associated with India's best Dramebaaz since its inception and it feels like a homecoming each time a new season is announced. I have always loved the show as it brings out the best talent hidden in the kids of our country. The platform serves as a catalyst in molding their future as it gives them the confidence to face the world.”

She further added, “I have always been fond of kids even before I embraced motherhood. The young brigade of kids are extremely talented and it has been an enriching experience to watch their talent come alive on the stage of India’s Best Dramebaaz. They have a different kind of energy and their honesty and dedication towards their craft is what inspires me."

The auditions for the third season of the show are currently underway and will be held in various cities across the county.