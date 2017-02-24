Sonali Nikam takes tips from her beautician for TV show

Actress Sonali Nikam, who will be seen managing a beauty parlour in the TV show "Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi", is taking tips from her beautician.

"Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi" tells the story of a girl named Suman living with her two mothers-in-law.

"When I get a role that has a challenging task to do, I make sure I give my 100 per cent to master the art of it," Sonali said in a statement.

"Knowing that my character needs me to manage a beauty parlour, I decided to get myself hands on to all the jobs and services they provide -- from shaping the eyebrows to massaging. I also looked up few videos on YouTube and took assistance from my beauty artist to master it," she added.

"Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi", aired on &TV, also features Abhishek Malik and Himani Shivpuri.

(Source: IANS)