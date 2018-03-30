Sonam Lamba roped in for Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Mumbai: Sonam Lamba the popular television actress is all set to join the star-cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’. Sonam has made her mark in the television entertainment industry with well-known shows. Sonam will essay the role of an interesting character called ‘Meethi’, who is a sweet-maker by profession and bumps into Ratan during a food festival. The entry of Meethi will bring in a new twist in the blooming love story of Diya and Ratan.



When contacted Sonam Lamba, she confirmed, “Yes, it’s true. I will be seen playing the unique character named ‘Meethi’ on the show. Meethi is a bubbly girl who is focussed on her career and full of life. I was always waiting for a different role to fall in my kitty which would show the audiences my versatility. I have worked with Rohit earlier as his on-screen sister and now I will be playing a different character. He is funny and very dedicated in his work and I am looking forward to work with him again. It would be interesting to see how viewers respond to my new avatar. It would suffice to say that Meethi will play a crucial part which could bring changes in the relationship between Diya and Ratan”

What do you think about Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya ?

In the upcoming track, Diya (Tejasswi Prakash) has started to have feelings for Ratan Sa (Rohit Suchanti) and is even planning to propose to him. What will happen with this new twist in the tale? Will Ratan and Diya Part ways? Does Ratan also have feelings for Diya?