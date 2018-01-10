Home > Tv > Tv News
Sonarika Bhadoria suffers a severe ligament tear

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
10 Jan 2018 09:03 PM

Television beauty Sonarika Bhadoria who will be next seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, is having a bad day.

Today (10 January) is the grand launch of this Historical drama. But, the leading lady couldn't make it to the conference due to unforeseen circumstances. While everyone is wondering where Sonarika is, TellyChakkar knows the actual reason behind her absence. 

TellyChakkar has heard it from its souces that Sonrika fell in her bathroom and suffered a severe ligament tear. The tear is so bad that she couldn't even stand, leave alone walking. 

We couldn't get in touch with the pretty actress until now. 

Sonarika was advised bedrest by her doctors. TellyChakkar wishes the actress, best known for her role as Maa Adishakti in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, a speedy recovery and all the best for her upcoming endeavour.

