Soni Razdan responds to Alia-Siddharth link-up rumours

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has said that rumours surrounding her daughter and actor Sidharth Malhotra’s equation do not worry her. While Soni Razdan has been the talk of the town for her upcoming show ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ where she plays the role of a Rajmata and will be seen donning a royal look; Alia has been making headlines for her special time with Sidharth Malhotra at several occasions.

Soni has been a supporting mother and commented on the link-up rumours, “Why should it (link-up) take away from her work? Why should any friendship take away from her hard work? Nobody is saying she is wasting her time with Sidharth and coming late on the sets or going early. She loves her work, she is a confident and hard-working girl. She is a young, normal girl. When she is free, it is her choice how she spends her time. Who she goes out with is her prerogative. Why can’t she have a nice social life?”

The 60 year old actress, Soni Razdan has been spending most of her time on the sets of the new show, preparing for the role. She has been keeping up with the summer heat by taking the cast of the show including Sanjeeda Sheikh, Keith Sequeria and others to her farm house over weekends for a quick pool party every now and then.

But as a mother, does Soni worry about Alia’s marriage and her personal life? Well, she said, “Alia has been very busy with her work. The last thing we will be talking at this point in her career will be about marriage. I am sure she has got no such idea in her head. It is very far from the topic of conversation. It is a topic you talk about when it is time.”

Lucky Alia, eh!