News

Soni Singh, the new DJ in the house!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 10:58 AM
MUMBAI: Actor Soni Singh makes sure to find the time for things that she loves. One such latest interest id DJing. The actor has always been intrigued by the work of DJs and decided to try it out herself as well. “It’s been two months that I have been DJing. I love music because I am into dance and whenever I used to go to nightclubs, I used to admire the DJ's a lot. I used to always think what if I go and play the music. Once I even went and stood there and I literally felt like a queen. So, at that point itself I thought that yes, I want to learn this. I wanted people to dance to my music,” she says.

The actor has actually learned DJing. “I belong to a musical family so that obviously attracted me towards DJing. Also, I thought that it is a good start for a career in this field. But I am not sure whether it will work out or not. What I believe is that anything you learn never goes waste. So if I learn it well it will be a good thing but if it works as a career than obviously, it will be the best thing that will happen in my life,” she says.

Ask her what she loves to play as a DJ and she says, “Right now I am just learning technical things. I am trying my best in getting a hang of the Bollywood base right now because Bollywood is really tough. The thing is that when you change from one song to another, there should be music in between. There should not be vocals and Bollywood songs normally have a lot of vocals in them. So, it’s difficult to mix one song with another.”
Tags > Soni Singh, DJing, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days