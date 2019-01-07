Soni Singh, the new DJ in the house!

MUMBAI: Actor Soni Singh makes sure to find the time for things that she loves. One such latest interest id DJing. The actor has always been intrigued by the work of DJs and decided to try it out herself as well. “It’s been two months that I have been DJing. I love music because I am into dance and whenever I used to go to nightclubs, I used to admire the DJ's a lot. I used to always think what if I go and play the music. Once I even went and stood there and I literally felt like a queen. So, at that point itself I thought that yes, I want to learn this. I wanted people to dance to my music,” she says.



The actor has actually learned DJing. “I belong to a musical family so that obviously attracted me towards DJing. Also, I thought that it is a good start for a career in this field. But I am not sure whether it will work out or not. What I believe is that anything you learn never goes waste. So if I learn it well it will be a good thing but if it works as a career than obviously, it will be the best thing that will happen in my life,” she says.



Ask her what she loves to play as a DJ and she says, “Right now I am just learning technical things. I am trying my best in getting a hang of the Bollywood base right now because Bollywood is really tough. The thing is that when you change from one song to another, there should be music in between. There should not be vocals and Bollywood songs normally have a lot of vocals in them. So, it’s difficult to mix one song with another.”