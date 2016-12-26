Sonia Singh to enter SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin

SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin will welcome a new actor in the show.



The maker of Alchemy Productions has roped in television actress Sonia Singh in the romantic-fantasy show.



Sonia, who is known for her stint on Star One’s Dill Mill Gayye, will play the role of Vishnaini, Vishaili’s (Reyhna Malhotra) elder sister.



She would be seen supporting her sister in her evil intention of marrying Babbal (Mishkat Varma). In the coming episode, Ichha (Priyal Gor) would learn about Babbal being hypnotized by Vishaili. Hence, she would go to Vishaili’s lok called Vishelghat to fight with her.



Will Ichha manage to save Babbal from Vishaili’s trap?



We could not get though Soniya for her comment, while Priyal remained busy shooting.