Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Shaminn
Shaminn
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Chhavi Mittal

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sonu Nigam croons 'Sher-e-Punjab...' title track

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 03:32 PM

Singer Sonu Nigam has recorded the title track for historical periodic drama "Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh". He says he felt empowered by the number and the lyrics.

"The song I sang for the show is the title track for the show 'Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh' by the same name, music by my dearest friend and super talented composer Raju Singh and written by Kumaar. I felt empowered by the song and the lyrics and I'm sure even the listeners will feel the power we felt in creating this song," Sonu said in a statement.

The "Main agar kahoon" crooner says the lyrics of the track from the Life OK show will touch the audience's heart.

"Since the track is based on the journey of a king who believed in serving, the lyrics will touch the audience's heart. It was an amazing experience and I loved being a part of this visionary song," he added.

The show follows the journey of Maharaja Ranjit Singh who has never lost a battle despite having loss of an eye and taking over the throne at a young age of 10. Founder of the Sikh Empire, he believed in serving the people of his land more than ruling over them.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sonu Nigam, singer, croon, Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh, TV show, Life OK, title track,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top