Hot Downloads

Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sonu Nigam’s ‘selfie’ moment with Richa Sharma on Indian Idol 9

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2017 06:14 PM

Singers Sonu Nigam and Richa Sharma have shared wonderful memories in their successful singing career!!

And when Richa joined Sonu as the celebrity judge on the singing reality show on Sony TV, Indian Idol, the camaraderie between them was simply outstanding!!

Not only did the talented Richa enjoy singing in the company of the talented contestants on the show, but she also made the otherwise shy Sonu get into a cute selfie moment!!

Yes, it was a sight to see, when Sonu and Richa posed for a click with the hosts and judges of the show!!

A source tells us, “Richa engaged the audiences as she sang ‘Jagran’ songs making the ambience really nostalgic.”

Are you ready to watch the Sonu-Richa moment as he proactively indulged in a selfie moment?

Watch the entertaining episodes this week in Indian Idol.

Tags > Sonu Nigam, Richa Sharma, Indian Idol 9, Sony TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top