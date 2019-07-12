News

Sonu Pathak, Arjun Singh Shekhawat and Ashlesha Singh in Sony TV’s Tara from Satara

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting about Sony TV’s upcoming show Tara from Satara.

We exclusively reported about Roshni Walia, Upendra Limaye and Amruta Khopkar being roped in for the show. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/roshini-walia-make-comeback-sony-tv-s-next-190508; http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/upendra-limaye-play-roshni-walia-s-father-sony-tv-s-next-190610)

Now, the latest update is that actors Arjun Singh Shekhawat (Nagarjun- Ek Yodha) , Sonu Pathak (Pyaar Ke Paapad)  and actress Ashlesha Singh (Radha Prem Rang Rangli) has also been roped in for the show.

A source close to the project said, “Arjun will essay the role of a Talent manager in the show whereas Sonu will play a grey character. Ashlesha will be seen as Tara’s neighbor”.

We got in touch with Arjun who confirmed the news but asked us to call back later.

We couldn’t connect with Sonu for a comment, whereas Ashlesh confirmed the buzz but refused to divulge any details about her character.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/roshni-walia-meets-near-death-accident-190710)

Tags > Sonu Pathak, Arjun Singh Shekhawat, Pyaar Ke Paapad, Ashlesha Singh,

