Sony SAB artists share their memories on Raksha Bandhan

Akshita Mudgal (Gayatri in Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi)

The word ‘Raksha’ in Raksha Bandhan represents the beautiful bond and a promise between a brother and his sister to protect one another. It’s a celebration and a vow to be there for each other. I believe, my brother, Abhishek, is also an incarnation of my father. I vividly remember the times when we were kids and our entire family would gather at my Dadaji’s house and it used to be a grand celebration where all the sisters would form a line to tie their colorful rakhis to their brothers. It was an occasion I eagerly waited for as it was the day were all the cousins would huddle up and look forward to the gifts they would receive.

My brother once even pulled a prank on me where he pretended that he couldn’t buy a gift for me on Raksha Bandhan. I was really upset as that is one of the most important days of the year for me. Later, he surprised me by gifting me a gorgeous handbag.

Times have changed and with my hectic shoot schedule, as much as I want to recreate our childhood memories, it hasn’t been easy. Abhishek Bhaiya, my sister, Priyanka, and I make it a point to go out and spend time on this day. Priyanka and I are the closest and for my brother I am his go-to person whenever he wants to share his thoughts. This Raksha Bandhan, I only look forward to make some time for my brother and sister, so that we all go out and have a blast.

Akshay Kelkar (Abhishek in Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi)

Raksha Bandhan holds a really sentimental value in my life. My sister, Shraddha and I never need a reason to fight and our relationship is completely similar to Tom and Jerry. It is almost customary that we end up fighting right before this day but we always resolve our fight before the ceremony.

We have a tradition that we follow where my mother cooks delicious and an elaborate meal while my sister takes it upon herself to prepare the sweets. I make sure to buy her something that she would cherish and this year will not be any different. I have always been inclined towards art and it fills me with joy and pride that my sister also decided to pursue the same field. She is an art teacher and I am really proud of her. Now that I’m a part of the television industry and my schedule is really uncertain, I look at her and she reminds me of the days when I used to paint. She is a phenomenal artist and she inspires me.

My job may be demanding but we will make it a point to celebrate. She is my little sister and it’s a day I promise to protect my sister and celebrate the beautiful bond we share. I believe siblings are God’s gift to you, your forever friend and your protector. So all the brothers and sisters out there, make your siblings feel special and always keep supporting and loving one another.

Nikhil Khurana (Pancham in Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain)

Growing up, Raksha Bandhan has given me some beautiful memories. As a kid, the entire ritual used to be really organized. My mother used to decide what I will be gifting my sister and we used to get something my sister, Neha, wanted. Raksha Bandhan reminds me of my sister and our constant banter but now as she is married, we don’t get to spend every year together. I also have a really vivid memory of Raksha Bandhan from the school days. When I was in 6th or 7th standard, I remember I had my arm completely covered with Rakhis which was either because I was popular amongstmy classmates or the girls saw a brother in me. I remember I was really proud that day.

The years when Neha cannot visit us on Raksha Bandhan, she makes it a point to send me a Rakhi, which later my mother ties on my wrist. I am really thrilled to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year as my sister is visiting me in Mumbai and I can’t wait to recreate some old memories with her.I remember we used to fight a lot as kids and then later apologize and get along with the day together. She has supported me a lot through my career and life. I can trust her with anything without any hesitation. I may have rarely put this in words but she means a lot to me.

I want to ask everyone to recreate some memory of your childhood on this Raksha Bandhan and make your sister feel special.