Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi completes 100 episodes

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family entertainer ‘Bhakharwadi’ successfully completes magnificent 100 episodes of its programming as they continue to keep the viewers hooked with a light hearted comic story. Set against the backdrop of Pune, Bhakharwadi is a comical take on ideological differences between a Marathi and Gujarati family competing with each other in the bhakharwadi business and more.

As this slice of life series achieves the milestone of 100 successful episodes, they never fail to create magic on screen and impress their loyal viewers. Bhakharwadi treated its audience with Abhishek and Gayatri finally getting engaged, and is adding to the fun with The Thakkers and The Gokhales living together under one roof. While there are a lot of hits and misses taking place in this situation, it doesn’t fail to bring smiles on the faces of the viewers. It is however, a stressful situation for Abhishek and Gayatri to manage their parents as they find it difficult to stay together. It will be interesting to see if the couple will get married amidst all the chaos, or will their families create some problems for them.

Expressing his happiness on achieving this milestone, Deven Bhojani, playing the role of Anna said, “Witnessing the success of this show is one of the happiest feelings for me and I’m glad the audience has been appreciating our work. The entire team of Bhakharwadi is extremely hard working and committed towards their work, which makes this show a success. “

Paresh Ganatra, essaying the role of Mahendra Thakkar said, “As overwhelmed I am with the successful completion of 100 episodes, it is equally exciting to get so much love and support from the

audience of Bhakharwadi. I am glad to be a part of such a lovely show and an equally amazing team, including the cast and crew as it is with their support that this show never fails to make its viewers happy.”

Akshay Kelkar, playing the role of Abhishek expressed his excitement by saying, “I would like to thank all the viewers of Bhakharwadi for staying with us and for the amount of love they have showered upon us, while we give our best to entertain them thoroughly. It is a really overwhelming feeling to have successfully completed 100 episodes and we hope the audience keeps loving our show.” Akshita Mudgal, playing the role of Gayatri said, “I feel glad to be a part of a show like Bhakharwadi as the entire team is very talented and supportive. It feels great to have completed these glorious 100 episodes with all the support we have received from our viewers. I am sure the audience is going to enjoy the upcoming plots as well.”

Stay tuned to Bhakharwadi, Monday to Friday at 8 PM only on Sony SAB