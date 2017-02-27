Sony TV’s Beyhadh hits a century

Sony TV’s popular romantic thriller Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Limited) has kept the viewers on the edge of their couch by bringing forth some unpredictable twists and turns with every episode.

The much loved series that has successfully made a place in the hearts of the audience by keeping them hooked to the episodes, has now achieved a new milestone.

The show is all set to air its 100th episode tonight.

Woah, congratulations to the team!!!

The show not only has a unique concept but it is also known for its big star cast that includes Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Rajesh Khattar, Aneri Vajani, Kavita Ghai among others. That’s what adds flavour to the storyline of the show with the talented bunch of actors fully justifying their respective roles.

Check the special video wherein Jennifer and Aneri thank their fans.