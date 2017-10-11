It’s a happy moment for the team of Cinevistaas Ltd’s popular romantic thriller Beyhadh that airs on Sony TV.

The series marks the successful run of one year today (11 October) and the team overjoyed.

The series has received immense fan following and appreciations in the last one year with its shocking and unexpected twists and turns in its storyline.

The show was said to be a finite series of 256 episodes but later on it got an extension because of viewers demand and love for it.

The current track of the daily is focusing on the major twist of the show where Maya (Jennifer Winget) has become the surrogate mother of Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh’s (Aneri Vajani) child and the duo is unaware about the real identity of the surrogate mother of their child. Maya has returned to take revenge from Arjun and his family and episodes are unfolding some nail biting twists and turns to keep the viewers hooked to the series.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Aneri to know about her journey and their plans for celebration, she told us, “we have no idea about how are we planning to celebrate today but yes, it’s been a crazy journey and a roller coaster ride. We have completed a year today and we will shoot be wrapping up our shoot but overall it’s been a nice experience.”

TellyChakkar wishes the team of Beyhadh hearty congratulations!



