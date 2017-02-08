Hot Downloads

News

Sony TV’s Ek Rishta gets a month's extension

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2017 04:45 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka produced by Kavita Barjatya, which was scheduled to end on 3 March, has got an extension.

The show has been gifted a month’s additional time, thanks to its increasing TRPs and immense popularity among the audience. Ek Rishta’s last episode will now be aired on 31 March.

Currently, the track of the show is revolving around the troika - Sanchi (Shivya Pathania), Aryan (Kinshuk Vaidya) and Nikita (Zalak Desai).

An actor on account of anonymity confirmed the news to us.

The show might make way for Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage which stars Niyati Fatnani and Eijaz Khan.

