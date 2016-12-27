Sony TV’s Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka completes 100 episodes

Kavita Barjatya’s family drama Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka (Sony TV) has been quite popular among the audience bringing the Rajshri feel back on television with a big star cast, big happy families with an added flavor of romance in it.

The story revolves around the life of two souls Aryan (Kinshuk Vaidya) and Sanchi (Shivya Pathania), their bonding and relationship.

With the love of the audience, the show has successfully touched the milestone of airing of100 episodes (with tonight’s episode).

The popular daily is now scheduled to go off air next month, making way for Sony TV’s next biggie historical saga Peshwa Bajirao. The loyal fans of Ek Rishta are putting in their best and sharing their voices on social media in an attempt to retain the serial.

Will they be successful? Well, your guess is as good as ours.

When we contacted Kinshuk Vaidya, he said, “Yes, we are completing 100 episodes today and it’s a milestone. I would love to thank all our fans for their priceless efforts to save Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka. Trust me, efforts never go waste; always hope and wish for the best. I would also like to wish all our fans a Happy New Year.”

Shivya remained unavailable for a comment.

Our best wishes to team of Ek Rishta.