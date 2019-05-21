News

Sony TV’s Isharon Isharon Mein cast shoot in Delhi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates about Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Isharon Isharon Mein, produced by Qissago Telefilms.

We broke the news about actor Mudit Nayar and Bengali actress Debattama Saha playing the leads. They play characters who are unable to hear or speak.

We also reported about actors Kiran Karmarkar, Simran Parinja, Sudhir Pandey, Rishina Kandhari, Sulbha Arya, Swati Shah, Karaan Singh, Sumbhul Touqeer, and Gaurav Sharma being a part of the show.

The channel has already shared the first promo, which has been quite appreciated and has created curiosity among the masses.

We have heard that considering that the show is based in Delhi, the actors are shooting in real locations like Jama Masjid and in Old Delhi. They will return tomorrow.

Check out the above pictures from the shoots in Delhi.

past seven days