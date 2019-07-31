News

Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 to launch on THIS date

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s biggest and grandest game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is soon making its way to our TV screens with season 11 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan since its inception, the show is an opportunity for participants to play a quiz and win a maximum prize money of Rs 7 crore.

As per media reports, this time around, the questions will not be repeated. A few more alterations have been made to the format of the show.

TellyChakkar has now learned the launch date of the show!

According to our sources, KBC 11 will begin from 19th August at 9 PM.

The makers recently shot a promo with the Bollywood superstar in Lucknow, where he was wrapping up the shoot of Shoojit Siracar's film Gulabo Sitabo.

Here’s wishing Sony TV and Big B much success!  

past seven days