Sony TV’s Mere Sai completes 400 episodes!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Sai narrates the life story and teachings of Sai Baba of Shirdi. The show has struck a chord with viewers worldwide.Abeer Soofi, who plays the role of Sai Baba, shares a strong bond with all the child actors on the show. The actor continues to instil faith in the hearts of the audience with his stint in the spiritual show. His physique, features, and calm eyes are apt for the character. The actor emotes beautifully.
