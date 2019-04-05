News

Sony TV’s Mere Sai completes 400 episodes!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 06:27 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Sai narrates the life story and teachings of Sai Baba of Shirdi. The show has struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

Abeer Soofi, who plays the role of Sai Baba, shares a strong bond with all the child actors on the show. The actor continues to instil faith in the hearts of the audience with his stint in the spiritual show. His physique, features, and calm eyes are apt for the character. The actor emotes beautifully.

Well, it is a happy time for the cast and crew of Mere Sai, as the show completes 400 episodes today. All the members are thrilled and in celebratory mode. We too wish that the show and the ensemble cast continue to prosper and achieve new milestones in the future.

We tried reaching out to Abeer, but he remained unavailable for comment.

The show gives out a virtuous message and has devotional flavour and some great performances.
past seven days