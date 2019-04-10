News

Sony TV’s next to be titled Special Operation Team?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 05:43 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about upcoming projects in the television industry.

We recently reported about Zee TV bringing a new show titled Tumhari Bahu Silk (Read here: Zee TV’s next to be titled Tumhari Bahu Silk).

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned about Sony TV’s upcoming show. The project is tentatively titled Special Operation Team.

It will be produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Salman Khan productions.

A close source on the request of anonymity said, 'The show will focus on scams and scandals of our country that need attention. It will surely be interesting for viewers, as it will be quite a unique show. The project is currently in a very initial stage, and the casting for the same has already began.'

We tried contacting the producers and the channel spokesperson, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > TellyChakkar, Tumhari Bahu Silk, Zee TV, Sony TV’s upcoming, Salman Khan productions, Banijay Asia,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

past seven days