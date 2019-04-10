Sony TV’s next to be titled Special Operation Team?

MUMBAI:
has exclusively learned about Sony TV’s upcoming show. The project is tentatively titled Special Operation Team.
It will be produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Salman Khan productions.
A close source on the request of anonymity said, 'The show will focus on scams and scandals of our country that need attention. It will surely be interesting for viewers, as it will be quite a unique show. The project is currently in a very initial stage, and the casting for the same has already began.'
We tried contacting the producers and the channel spokesperson, but they remained unavailable for comment.
