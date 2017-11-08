Post the Baahubali phenomenon in the country, Indian TV has seen a tsunami of mythological and historical series. Another high budget historical show is on the block for the viewers. Sony TV’s magnum opus Porus is the recent one to be added in the list of high budgeted shows. Since the first look of the show was launched, the buzz around the series increased manifold.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Porus getting its timeslot. Earlier we reported that the historical show will be replacing Beyhadh and take the 8.30 p.m.’s slot. The latest we learnt is the launch date of the daily made under the banner of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s production.

(Also Read: 'Porus': New show to set bar higher for historicals on TV)

The historical extravaganza will go on air from 27 November. Meanwhile, the shooting of the series is already on floors since 6 months. The extensive shooting of Porus is set in Umbergaon. Now the interesting thing is to know what the GEC would be airing at the 8.30 PM slot since both KBC and Beyhadh have shut down. The channel could henceforth either extend the airing of two of its shows

Vighnaharta Ganesh and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya or rerun the highly popular KBC.

We just hope that too much of programming changes and confusion should not cost the viewership of the channel.

Meanwhile stay glued to TellyChakkar to know more of what is happening in the Tellydom.



